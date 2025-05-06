Royal honour for Biggleswade dad was ‘perfect legacy for daughter Angela’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The father of a woman who died of small cell ovarian cancer was honoured to attend a reception hosted by the King and Queen in recognition of community based cancer support.

Mike Butcher from Biggleswade, attended the event at Buckingham Palace on behalf of his daughter Angela, and The Eve Appeal which took on her mission to fund research into the rare and aggressive ovarian cancer.

The Eve Appeal was among the charities invited to the Royal event with Mr Butcher joining a small group of The Eve Appeal team and supporters.

The King’s message outlined his thanks to health services, charities and their supporters who create awareness for cancer and fundraise for research.

Mike Butcher holding a picture of Angela

Mike said: "It was a real honour to be invited to such a prestigious event and one that is so close to my heart. I had a fantastic day meeting the seven other people in the Eve Appeal group at Green Park before the event, reminiscing about Angela.

“Attending the event itself was something very special, being surrounded by so many people who dedicate their lives to supporting cancer patients and funding vital research. To be in such close proximity to The King, The Queen and the Duchess of York in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace was an awesome experience, as they graciously mingled amongst us all for over an hour, greeting as many people as possible and talking at length to many.

“It's a day I will never forget and will always be thankful I was able to attend in recognition of Angela's inspiration to give hope to others and on behalf of all family and friends who have supported Angela's Fund over the years, so generously."

Support for Angela’s Fund via The Eve Appeal, has now reached the milestone of £250,000 with an online event to bring together researchers, clinicians and patient advocates from around the world to share the latest advances in research.

Linda Butcher, a spokesperson for the charity said: “Thanks to this support and dedication of researchers like Dr William Foulkes at McGill University, we’re seeing real momentum in the understanding and treating of small cell carcinoma of the ovary, hypercalcemic type.

"The SCCOHT and SMARCA4 Registry and Biobank is now a global hub, connecting scientists and advocates to push forward new hope for young women facing this disease. What a legacy for Angela.”

Contact Linda on 07730319209 or Mark James Butcher via facebook if you want to help. Alternatively donate here

