Sandy branch of RBL launches 2025 Poppy Appeal

The 2025 RBL Poppy Appeal launches on October 23 and the Sandy Branch of the RBL will be collecting donations at Tesco in Sandy and Frosts of Willington. You can find RBL members and volunteers there every day until Remembrance Sunday. We are grateful to both Tesco’s and Frosts for their support.

The appeal has already been given a great start with the fundraising event by Diane and Malcolm Lilly. They recently opened their home and raised a wonderful £444.66 thanks to the support of many friends and visitors.

They have been running these events for many years and unfortunately this was their last one. We are very grateful to all their efforts over the years.

The money raised from the Annual Poppy Appeal is used by the Royal British Legion to help members of the Armed Forces community and their families. The support starts after one day of service and continues through life, long after service is over.

Diane Lilly, Poppy Appeal Fundraiser

There are so many reasons why a veteran’s life can fall apart. It could start with a training accident, the loss of a friend or leaving service. All it takes is one event for everything else to spiral out of control. But, however their suffering starts, your donation today can help to stop it. Will you help us continue our vital work this Remembrance?

Chairman Paul Hickton said: “As we approach a very important time of the year for the Royal British Legion, it’s important to take time to remember the fallen of past conflicts and those that continue to suffer.

"I would like to thank all those that have volunteered to help at Tesco, Sandy and Frost, Willington, as we aim to raise money for this year Poppy Appeal and ultimately beat last year figure of £22,000”

Photograph: Diane Lilly, Poppy Appeal Fundraiser