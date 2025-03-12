Sandy Carnival selects their stars for 2025

The Sandy Carnival Association selected the Carnival Stars for 2025 at their Annual Competition which was held at The Roundabout Club, Victory Suite on Sunday 9 March.

Judging was carried out by Sandy's Mayor, Joanna Hewitt, Cllr Ruth Lock and local businessman Daniel Davie of Inskip and Davie Estate Agents who has supported the carnival for many years. Each entrant was asked several questions by the judges and also asked to smile and wave which is a key skill for a Carnival Star.

Our Carnival Stars for 2025 are Kimberly Whitehead (aged 8) and Zac Varley (aged 8) who both attend Maple Tree Primary School. The winners were each presented with a sash, a trophy and prizes. The prizes were kindly donated by Hayley Stewart, Chair of the Carnival Association.

The Carnival Association would like to thank The Roundabout Club for the use of the Victory Suite and everyone who came along, especially the judges who had such a difficult task in choosing between all the worthy entrants.

Carnival Stars 2025 with the Judges

Sandy Carnival takes place on Saturday 14 June 2025, with a parade led by our Carnival Stars and featuring the Sandy Reunion Band, walking floats and street entertainment. The parade finishes at Sandye Place with the presentation of prizes, arena acts, stalls, fairground etc. Members of the public are invited to bring along a picnic.