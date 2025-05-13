Sandy Commemorates the 80th Anniversary of VE Day
Some shops had special commemorative offers for customers Sandy Town Council marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day by holding a flag raising and ceremony, church service and exhibition on 8th May.
The Mayor, councillors and representatives from the Sandy and District Branch of the Royal British Legion were present for the first flag raising and proclamation ceremony at Faynes Corner in the morning. In the evening, Sandy joined in the National Ringing from the St Swithun Church bell tower after which a touching service was held at the church.
Amid hymns and prayers, there were VE Day videos shown of celebrations that took place across the country on that memorable day in 1945. The service also highlighted how Sandy served during the war through the contributions of the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service and the Home Guard. The service ended with an exhibition and the lighting of the beacon in the churchyard.
Sandy Town Council would like to express its profound gratitude to Gunns Bakery, Pecoro, Two Little Puddings and Mama’s Coffee Shop for their special offers to commemorate the week which included celebratory pies, clangers and 1940s themed events. The Council also acknowledges the tremendous contribution of the following individuals and groups:
- Sandy Air Cadets
- Sandy Scout Group
- Sandy Guides
- Lorna Harvey
- Royal British Legion - Sandy Branch
- Terry Rugg, Luke Howard, Rev Jodie Brown and Church wardens of St Swithun's Church
- Carlos Santino (Smooth Photography)
- Neil Darlow (Freelance photographer)
- All members of the Sandy Town Council Events Working Group
Thank you to all residents and well-wishers who took part in activities to mark the day and ensured that Sandy commemorated VE Day in the most honourable way.