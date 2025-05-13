Sandy Commemorates the 80th Anniversary of VE Day

The week began with several shops along the High Street and Market Square putting up beautiful displays including Union Jack bunting and poppies in their windows to commemorate VE Day.

Some shops had special commemorative offers for customers Sandy Town Council marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day by holding a flag raising and ceremony, church service and exhibition on 8th May.

The Mayor, councillors and representatives from the Sandy and District Branch of the Royal British Legion were present for the first flag raising and proclamation ceremony at Faynes Corner in the morning. In the evening, Sandy joined in the National Ringing from the St Swithun Church bell tower after which a touching service was held at the church.

Amid hymns and prayers, there were VE Day videos shown of celebrations that took place across the country on that memorable day in 1945. The service also highlighted how Sandy served during the war through the contributions of the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service and the Home Guard. The service ended with an exhibition and the lighting of the beacon in the churchyard.

Attendees seated in St Swithun’s Church

Sandy Town Council would like to express its profound gratitude to Gunns Bakery, Pecoro, Two Little Puddings and Mama’s Coffee Shop for their special offers to commemorate the week which included celebratory pies, clangers and 1940s themed events. The Council also acknowledges the tremendous contribution of the following individuals and groups:

Sandy Air Cadets

Sandy Scout Group

Sandy Guides

Lorna Harvey

Royal British Legion - Sandy Branch

Terry Rugg, Luke Howard, Rev Jodie Brown and Church wardens of St Swithun's Church

Carlos Santino (Smooth Photography)

Neil Darlow (Freelance photographer)

All members of the Sandy Town Council Events Working Group

Thank you to all residents and well-wishers who took part in activities to mark the day and ensured that Sandy commemorated VE Day in the most honourable way.