Sandy entertainer's firm donates to NSPCC following community events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sandy entertainer, Tommy Balaam's firm Captain Fantastic, the UK’s premier children’s entertainment franchise company has donated £685 to the NSPCC following a series of community events.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson at the NSPCC said: “We’re so grateful you’ve chosen to help children by raising £685.00 on behalf of Captain Fantastic. You’re joining a movement of people who believe every child has a right to be safe. Your gift will help change children’s lives, helping fund our direct services protecting children. Your support is vital. We are around 80 per cent funded by public donations, so it’s only thanks to people like you that we can be here for children. Thank you. Together, we can protect children and prevent abuse.”

Tommy Balaam, founder and director of fun at Captain Fantastic explained: “We arranged a series of spook-tacular Halloween shows, touring ten local venues across the UK to bring our big Halloween party experience to as many children as possible, at a fraction of the cost of booking their own party. Plus it meant could make a donation to the NSPCC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent tour featuring Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy, eerie experiments, the Roar-O-Meter, flying objects, bubbling potions and even a friendly Frankenstein was fun for the whole family. The tour covered venues in London in Pinner, Ruislip and Uxbridge in addition to Winchester, Southampton, Birmingham, Gloucestershire, Brighton, Newcastle, Oxford, and Lincolnshire.

Tommy Balaam, founder and Director of Fun at Captain Fantastic

Tommy Balaam continues: “We are also planning some fun, festive Christmas community events too so keep an eye on our website for more details.”

The Captain Fantastic franchise was set up more than ten years ago by actor Tommy Balaam as an entertainment company to create journeys of fun and safe adventure for children across the country, organising more than 2000 parties and events for 60,000 children every year.

Watch our You Tube trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9N6SZrI0X9w

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the Captain Fantastic Adventures YouTube channel please see: Captain Fantastic Adventures - YouTube

£685 donated to the NSPCC following a series of community events

For actors and professional entertainers interested in exploring Captain Fantastic’s flexible franchise opportunities please see: https://captain-fantastic.co.uk/jointheteam/childrens-party-franchise/