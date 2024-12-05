Sandy lights up the town for Christmas

Singthusiasm Sandy perform at the Christmas Lights

Sandy kicked off the Christmas season with a spectacular lights switch-on event on 1st December at the Market Square.

This much-loved community event featured a Christmas market in support of local businesses and community groups within Sandy, performances by school children, Singthusiasm Sandy, The Blue Rinse and ever-sensational Melodiques. The fantastic performances kept everyone dancing and singing along in festive cheer. Jamie Harris’s fairground rides were present as always which created an even more vibrant atmosphere for all to enjoy.

Father Christmas, with the help of his elf, Holly Pricklepants, was snug in his grotto where he gave out lovely presents to children as their reward for being on the nice list. Simon the Naughty Snowman delighted everyone with his wit and mischief. The lights were switched on by the Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Joanna Hewitt with the help of the two Carnival Stars, Harry and Lileejana. Cllr Joanna Hewitt said, “Thank you all so much for coming. The Town Council has been working really hard to make this event a success and so we’re so happy to see everyone enjoying themselves.”

We extend a huge thank you to the hardworking staff of Sandy Town Council as well as Councillors and the Events Working Group who had been preparing to hold this event all year. A special mention to Perry Grimes who volunteers year on year to help out at the Christmas Lights. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Darren Woodhouse and the Event Production Live Team for transforming the Market Square and coordinating all the stage acts. We loved the singing and performances by the lovely school children, Singthusiasm Sandy and The Melodiques who were generously sponsored by Lee Tregear of The Candy Zone. The Blue Rinse electrified the atmosphere with their vibrant performance which was thoroughly enjoyed. We would also like to thank our lovely stallholders who kept everyone fed, watered and entertained. Thank you to Neil Darlow, Steve Liddle and Carlos Santino for always being there to capture the memorable moments at our events. Sandy Town Council greatly appreciates Britannia Pharmacy who sponsored the Christmas Tree. We also acknowledge our anonymous sponsors for their generous contributions.

Mayor Joanna Hewitt with the Carnival Stars

The Council is still selling raffle tickets giving three lucky people the opportunity to win a £150 cash prize, a bottle hamper or a deluxe Christmas hamper. There are several other prizes to be won as well. Thank you to CK Nurseries, Pecoro, Old Red Barbers and Chunky’s for sponsoring some of the raffle prizes. Tickets are available at the Town Council Offices at 10 Cambridge Road and at selected shops and schools around Sandy. The sale of the tickets will go towards costs for next year’s Christmas Lights Switch-on event. The raffle will be drawn at 7:30pm on Monday 9th December at the Town Council meeting.

On this note, may we be the first to wish you everyone a very Merry Christmas.