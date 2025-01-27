Sandy Town Council calls for Extra Ordinary Meeting to discuss the future of Sandye Place
Sandy Town Council invites residents to an Extra Ordinary Meeting (EOM) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 to discuss Sandy Town Council's intended proposal ahead of its submission to the Central Bedfordshire Council Executive Committee on February 18, 2025.
The agenda and meeting papers for this meeting will be published a week prior to the EOM on the Sandy Town Council website: www.sandytowncouncil.gov.uk/downloads/meeting-agendas
The Town Council is asking all those interested in attending the meeting to please register their intent by emailing [email protected] or calling 01767 681 491 by Friday 7th February 2025. The venue will be confirmed and publicised accordingly.
More updates on the future of Sandye Place to follow as Sandy Town Council and Ward Councillors fight to safeguard this community asset.