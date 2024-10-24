Sandy Town Council calls on residents to volunteer for Remembrance Day

By Mami Amuah
Contributor
Published 24th Oct 2024, 10:35 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 11:37 BST
Volunteers at postVolunteers at post
Ahead of the Remembrance Day Parade on 10th November 2024, we are looking for volunteers to help man the barriers along the parade route which spans Swan Lane and Bedford Road up until the St Swithun’s Church on the High Street.

Volunteers will be given the necessary training on health and safety, and traffic management and will be supplied with high visibility vests while on site.

Interested parties should kindly send an email to [email protected] or call 01767 681491 for any more information or to opt to volunteer.

