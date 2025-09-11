Sandy Town Council congratulates Sandy Football Club on a fantastic tournament
The event, which welcomed teams from across the region, from Gamlingay to Dunstable, was organised and run by Tim Hull and his dedicated team, who ensured an enjoyable day for players and supporters alike.
The Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Joanna Hewitt, was present at the tournament to show her support. She was also delighted to present trophies and medals to the winning teams and participants. Speaking after the event, Cllr Hewitt said: “It was wonderful to see so many enthusiastic players and supporters coming together for this tournament. Events like this highlight the strength of our community spirit, and I wish all the players the very best of luck in the upcoming season.”