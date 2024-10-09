Sandy Town Council honours Cllr Nigel Aldis for 25 years of service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At a recent meeting of the Development Scrutiny Committee, Cllr Nigel Aldis was honoured for serving 25 years as a member of the Sandy Town Council.

While presenting Cllr Aldis with a plaque, The Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Joanna Hewitt, remarked: “Sandy is so lucky to have someone as dedicated you. Your wisdom, care, and commitment have helped shape our town into what it is today. Thank you for your unwavering dedication and for always putting our community first".

Cllr Aldis has chaired many Council committees and working groups and is known to be one of the most committed and reliable members of the Council.

His willingness to give his utmost to helping other members, officers and residents is a quality that is valued and respected by all. He is admired for his objectivity in judging issues and the courage to air his views even if they are contrary to others.

Cllr Aldis receives his plaque from Mayor Cllr J Hewitt

Cllr Aldis has been heavily involved in several societies within Sandy including Sandy Good Neighbours and Sandy Historical Research Group. He intends to carry on with the good work as he strives to make a difference in the lives of the residents of Sandy.