Sandy Town Council offers Ivel Protection Association fishing rights on the Riddy, Sandy
Following discussions with Ivel Protection Association (IPA), they have been awarded the fishing rights on the Riddy. As part of the deal, that section of the river will receive a regular bailiff service.
For the next season, all anglers that are members of the IPA and Sandy town residents with a permit will be allowed to fish the Riddy.
The Deputy Clerk of Sandy Town Council, Mr Ian Reed, who has been leading efforts on securing a new angling association said: “We have worked hard to secure an agreement with IPA to ensure continuity in maintaining and monitoring the river for the benefit of the environment and permit holders.”
Graham Palmer, secretary of IPA was very happy to have this arrangement in place with us. He assured us that their bailiffs will ensure fishing on the Riddy is carried out legally and safely.