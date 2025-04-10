Sandy Town Council offers Ivel Protection Association fishing rights on the Riddy, Sandy

By Mami Amuah
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 11:40 BST
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your newsUse the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news
Since the end of the 2024/2025 fishing season, the Town Council has been in search of a new angling association to take over fishing rights on the Riddy ahead of the new season in June 2025.

Following discussions with Ivel Protection Association (IPA), they have been awarded the fishing rights on the Riddy. As part of the deal, that section of the river will receive a regular bailiff service.

For the next season, all anglers that are members of the IPA and Sandy town residents with a permit will be allowed to fish the Riddy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Deputy Clerk of Sandy Town Council, Mr Ian Reed, who has been leading efforts on securing a new angling association said: “We have worked hard to secure an agreement with IPA to ensure continuity in maintaining and monitoring the river for the benefit of the environment and permit holders.”

Graham Palmer, secretary of IPA was very happy to have this arrangement in place with us. He assured us that their bailiffs will ensure fishing on the Riddy is carried out legally and safely.

Related topics:Town CouncilSandy Town Council
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice