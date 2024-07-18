Sandy Town Council organises awareness session for new defibrillator
This new defibrillator complements four others maintained by The Council. Its installation has proven extremely timely and beneficial to the public as it has been used 4 times over the past 4 months.
The Council held a training session in collaboration with Community Heartbeat Trust on 9th July at the Sandy Village Hall to demonstrate the importance and proper usage of the defibrillator. The informative session walked residents through basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for adults, toddlers and babies. All 24 residents who attended the session had the chance to see and interact with a defibrillator to understand how it functions and the conditions under which it can be used successfully.
An officer of Sandy Town Council remarked: "I'm really impressed with how well everyone engaged with the training today. Their enthusiasm and participation made the session very productive”. An attendee applauded The Council for organising the awareness session and added: “Today’s session was not just about learning a skill; it was about preparing to save lives. I’m glad to see such a dedicated group ready to make a difference. The skills I’ve practised today are invaluable and can make a real difference in an emergency."
Sandy Town Council would like to express its profound gratitude to Community Heartbeat Trust for delivering such an enlightening session.
