Sandy Town Council re-elect Mayor & Deputy Mayor

By Mami Amuah
Contributor
Published 13th May 2025
Updated 13th May 2025, 14:15 BST
Mayor Joanna Hewitt and Deputy Mayor Paul Sharmanplaceholder image
Mayor Joanna Hewitt and Deputy Mayor Paul Sharman
At the Annual Meeting of Town Council on Monday 12th May 2025, Cllr Joanna Hewitt and Cllr Paul Sharman were elected for the third time as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Sandy Town Council, respectively, for the municipal year 2025/26.

Mayor Cllr Hewitt expressed her thanks to the council and remarked: “It has been a challenging year but I’m pleased to say that we’ve made meaningful progress especially with projects like the Cemetery Extension, Allotment Provision and the Neighbourhood Plan. While members may agree to disagree at times, the Town Council worked well together, and I am grateful to everyone for their commitment to the town. Though the coming year may just be as challenging, I look forward to working collaboratively with councillors, Town Council staff, Central Bedfordshire Council, community groups and members of the community to ensure Sandy remains a vibrant, inclusive, and forward-looking town.”

Deputy Mayor Cllr Sharman reaffirmed his commitment to doing his best in his role as he has done in the past two years.

New members and chairs for the various committees and working groups were also appointed at the meeting.

The councillors and Town Council staff wish Cllr Joanna Hewitt and Cllr Paul Sharman the very best as they continue their good work for the community.

