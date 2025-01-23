Sandy Town Council sets Precept for 2025/2026
It was also agreed that the Rolling Capital Fund allocation for 2025/26 should remain at £51,300 and any underspend from 2024/25 would be transferred into the Rolling Capital Fund on 1st April 2025. The budget and precept were both unanimously voted through by Members in attendance.
All aspects of the Council’s budget were scrutinised and evaluated to make efficient savings where possible while ensuring that its core functions are adequately resourced.
The Town Council recognises the importance of providing a best value service and keeping costs down, as such, service providers and contracts are continually reviewed to ensure best value. The 2025/26 budget has been increased to cover all current services while also considering expected rising tariffs for utilities. Next year’s precept also contains a substantial £7,000 increase requirement for National Insurance payments as per the Chancellor’s 2024 Autumn Budget announcement.
The Council continues to actively apply for additional support funding wherever possible to help alleviate the burden on the Precept.