Sandy Town Council supports Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal

Sandy Town Council is supporting the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal through ‘Sponsor a poppy’ which gives the public an opportunity to sponsor the placement of a poppy on lamp posts along the Remembrance Day Parade route in Sandy.

For a minimum donation of £3, you can show your support and honour the memories of those who fought for our freedom.

Sponsors will be invited to leave a message of remembrance which will be publicised on the Town Council’s website. Sponsorship forms are available at the Council offices at 10 Cambridge Road, Sandy, SG19 1JE.

Alternatively, interested parties may contact Sandy Town Council on [email protected] to receive a sponsorship form. Donations must be made either by cash or cheque to the Town Council Offices or by BACS; where an individual or group will receive an invoice upon request.

Mayor of Sandy Cllr Joanna Hewitt with Mr. Paul Hickton, Chairman of the Sandy and District Branch of The Royal British Legion.

Paul Hickton, Chairman of the Sandy and District Branch of The Royal British Legion Sandy and organiser of the branch’s Poppy Appeal said: “We are grateful to the Council for their continued support with lamppost poppies, along with decorating the town centre with the Remembrance Banners."

Cllr Joanna Hewitt, Mayor of Sandy, assured the Branch of the Town Council’s continued support in raising funds for the Poppy Appeal in aid of the Legion’s work with the Armed Forces community, including remembrance, with those serving today, and with veterans and their families.

Sandy will hold its Remembrance Day Parade, Wreath Laying Ceremony and Church Service on the November 9 from 10:30am at the War Memorial on Bedford Road.