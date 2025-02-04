Sandy Town Council welcomes application for solar farm at Lowfield Farm, Sandy

In April 2024, Renewable Connections held a public consultation as part of its proposal to locate a Solar Farm at Lowfield Farm, Sandy. The feedback from the consultation was incorporated into the proposal which Renewable Connections put forward as part of a formal planning application in 2024.

Upon receiving the planning application from Central Bedfordshire Council for comments, Sandy Town Council welcomes this new development and has no objection to the establishment of a solar farm as it will contribute significantly to energy security.

It is the Council’s hope that all new developments would have solar panels or other sustainable forms of energy source fitted as standard. Sandy Town Council will go ahead to support the installation of energy generation schemes as standard on new and existing industrial units.