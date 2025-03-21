Scouts raise more than £4,000 for Sue Ryder St John's Hospice in Moggerhanger

A Bedfordshire Scout Group has raised more than £4,000 for national healthcare and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder, by completing a series of fundraising challenges.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of their world badge, 38 youngsters from Putnoe Scout Group kicked off three months of fundraising with a cardboard box sleepout. With only makeshift beds and boxes to cover them, the Scouts – aged 10 to 14 – braved low temperatures and rain to help raise vital funds for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

The Scout Group decided to support Sue Ryder as a way of remembering former Beaver Leader of 30 years, Colin Perkins, who spent his final days at the hospice, based in Moggerhanger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group Scout Leader, Michelle Davis, said: “My husband and I went to visit Colin a few times before he died and we were absolutely bowled over by the care he received.”

The Scouts kicked off their fundraising with a cardboard box sleepout.

“We might be a charity, but that doesn’t stop us raising money for other charities! I think it’s really good for the children to learn from a young age that they can make a positive difference by giving up a bit of time to support others.”

The cardboard box sleepout raised £2,604.76 for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, which provides compassionate care from its specialist inpatient unit and through its palliative care hub.

Inspired by the fundraiser’s success, the Scouts then decided to take on their first ever ‘intersection challenge’ to raise even more money. Michelle explained:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to get other members of the group involved in fundraising, so we sent the Beavers, Squirrels, Cubs and Explorers off to do their own personal challenges. They’ve done all sorts of things, from ‘Sponsor a Squirrel’ to a carol concert and pizza evening and altogether, we’ve raised just under £4,500 for Sue Ryder.”

“It’s all about teaching the children invaluable life skills, encouraging them to give back and make a positive impact in their local community,” Michelle added.

Lewis Kaler, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “We’re hugely grateful for the wonderful support from the Putnoe Scout Group – they’ve really gone above and beyond with their fundraising.

“The incredible efforts will help us continue providing compassionate care to those in their final days, as well as much-needed support for their families.”

For more information on Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, please visit www.sueryder.org/stjohns