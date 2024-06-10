Shefford’s commemoration of D-Day’s 80th anniversary
The D Day 80th anniversary flag was proud flown at dawn and the Town Mayor, Cllr Ken Pollard, read the proclamation at 8am, together with the other town and cities in the United Kingdom.
The Shefford Good Neighbours Group, a community group of volunteers helping Shefford residents in need of support, hosted a “Fish and Chip” lunch for their regular clients, offering an opportunity for isolated people to socialise with peers outside of the house, and for the older residents to share stories and important memories of WWII.
Oak Manor Care Home and the Community of Shefford held a celebration of classic wartime songs, sung by Oak Monar residents and members of the Shefford Community Choir, followed by an Act of Remembrance and a Tribute from Residents, including a gentleman who was an engineer working on the WWII Spitfire planes.
Oak Manor Care Home and the Home Farm Trust, a charity that supports learning disabled people to live with independence and choice, commemorated the monumental occasion by lighting two Lamp Light of Peace to represent the 'light of peace' that emerged from the darkness of war.
A ceremony was held in the Town Centre, commencing with a procession of four Lamp Lights of Peace, lit by local students of Robert Bloomfield Academy and presented to representatives of the four Shefford Churches, who placed the lamps on the war memorial. Wreaths were lain by the Town Mayor, the Lieutenant Commander and the Shefford Branch of the Royal British Legion. The International Tribute was read, prayers were delivered by the church ministers and the Exhortation and Kohima Epitaph were read out by the Chairman of the Royal British Legion. The ceremonial beacon was lit at 9:15pm, together with the beacons across the country, and a minute’s silence was observed by the public and ceremonial guard representing the Army, Navy and Air Force.