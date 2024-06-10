Shefford’s commemoration of D-Day’s 80th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shefford as a town joined together with the rest of the nation on Thursday 6th June 2024, to commemorate 80 years since the Allied forces launched the largest amphibious invasion in history, and to remember the thousands whose gave service and their lives in D-Day, or Operation Overlord, in 1944.

The D Day 80th anniversary flag was proud flown at dawn and the Town Mayor, Cllr Ken Pollard, read the proclamation at 8am, together with the other town and cities in the United Kingdom.

The Shefford Good Neighbours Group, a community group of volunteers helping Shefford residents in need of support, hosted a “Fish and Chip” lunch for their regular clients, offering an opportunity for isolated people to socialise with peers outside of the house, and for the older residents to share stories and important memories of WWII.

Oak Manor Care Home and the Community of Shefford held a celebration of classic wartime songs, sung by Oak Monar residents and members of the Shefford Community Choir, followed by an Act of Remembrance and a Tribute from Residents, including a gentleman who was an engineer working on the WWII Spitfire planes.

The lit beacon in Shefford.

Oak Manor Care Home and the Home Farm Trust, a charity that supports learning disabled people to live with independence and choice, commemorated the monumental occasion by lighting two Lamp Light of Peace to represent the 'light of peace' that emerged from the darkness of war.