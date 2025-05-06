Shires - more than a funeral directors

By Lynne Darlow
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025
Updated 6th May 2025, 16:16 BST
On Monday, May 5, Shires Funeral Directors welcomed children and parents to the funeral home in Sandy to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Children played games from the 1940s such as jacks, pick-up sticks, hopscotch and shove half-penny and of course there were many delicious cakes enjoyed by all.

Working with Sandy Library, local children have been taking part in a colouring competition to decorate bunting to hang during the celebrations. The winner of the colouring competition was awarded a prize donated by Shires Funeral Services.

As well as providing a wonderful opportunity for the local community to come together to commemorate VE Day, it also provided the chance for people to visit the funeral home, tackling the taboo around death and dying, asking any questions they may have and meeting the welcoming team.

Hayley and Kim at the eventHayley and Kim at the event
Hayley and Kim at the event

Hayley Burns, Funeral Arranger/Community Champion, and her colleague Kim, are committed to supporting the local community and have been running a number of free groups at the funeral home in Sandy, including a Never Alone Support Group, which meets on the last Tuesday of the month 10am-12pm.

The next meeting is Tuesday, May 27 with free tea, coffee and cake. Another group is the Knit and Natter Group that meets every other Thursday 2pm-4pm. Knitters of all levels are welcome.

To find out more information about our local community activities and groups, please pop in and speak to a member of the team, call 01767 683600 or visit www.never-alone.co.uk

