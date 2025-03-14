Skylar, Yousuf and Violet Grace crowned victors in Carnival Competition

The lovely children in Sandy had a swell time designing crowns in the library during the February half-term break. The children showed up in their numbers to design their crowns and it was lovely to watch them express their creativity as they carefully folded, glued and decorated their crowns.

Each crown was special in its own way but that of Skylar and Yousuf caught the eye of the judges and were the winning crowns for the day!

A special mention also went to Violet Grace for going the extra mile to create her own decorative pieces for the crown.

Parents, library staff and members of the public were blown away by the incredible effort the three had put in to design such beautiful crowns; each being awarded an Amazon voucher as their prize.

Judges wearing the winning crowns

The winners were picked by Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Joanna Hewitt, Lynne Darlow and Sophie Patel who were pleased with the fantastic job of the winners.

Sandy Town Council is delighted to be a part of promoting the carnival and wishes the Carnival Committee the very best with preparations towards the parade on 14th June 2025.