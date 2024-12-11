Spectacular Christmas lights in Broom sparkle for Sue Ryder

A popular Christmas light display in Broom is lighting up the streets once again, as local couple Anne and Paul Nicholas launch their annual festive fundraiser for the fifth year in support of Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger.

Located at 93 High Street, Broom, the dazzling display is open every evening from 5 pm to 7.30pm pm. Visitors will be greeted by a magical Winter Wonderland filled with over half a million LED lights, as Anne and Paul continue their tradition of raising funds for a cause close to the hearts of the community.

This year’s display features exciting new additions, including a Santa in his rocking chair on the garden decking, and all the way from California, sent over by Anne and Paul’s daughter, a large musical reindeer. There is also a ten-foot cuddly teddy bear, plus children can colour their own Christmas tree decorations.

In addition to the lights spectacular, a raffle will be held with fantastic prizes, featuring a £300 cash first prize, a free-range turkey, meal vouchers, and more – all donated by generous local businesses.

Visitors are invited to walk through the magical Winter Wonderland display

Paul said: “We try to make sure our display is different each year and 2024 is no different; each way you turn left and right there will be something beautiful to see. Our singing reindeer arrived all the way from California in a suitcase sent by our daughter, and that’s worth a see.

“We would really love to raise £12,000 this year which would get us to the £50,000 mark raised overall for Sue Ryder since our display began, but whatever people can donate we know the charity will be very grateful and it will help support people this Christmas and beyond.”

The light display, which was switched on by Charles Whitbread and attended by guests including the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Bav Shar, will run until 24 December.Nick Burr, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “Anne and Paul’s Christmas light display is a highlight of the festive season, and we look forward each year to see what they have done to dazzle people once again.

We are so grateful for the incredible amount of money they have raised which helps us continue to be there when it matters for families going through the most difficult times of their lives because no one should face death or grief alone.”