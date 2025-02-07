Stagecoach East drivers recognised for their driving excellence

Ross Barton

An outstanding 188 Drivers from across Bedfordshire’s biggest bus operator have been recognised for their exceptional driving standards and dedication to road safety.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Driver safety specialists GreenRoad monitor the performance of drivers across Stagecoach East and award a ‘Fleet Elite’ status to drivers who demonstrate sustained driving excellence, as evidenced by outstanding safety scores and displaying true mastery of the driving profession.

The aim is to inspire a continued focus on road safety and offer a source of pride for drivers who help improve passenger and driver safety, reduce risk, and save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 54 local drivers have reached ‘Grand Master’ or ‘Master’ Fleet Elite status for having maintained the highest standards of safe and fuel-efficient driving for 10 and four years; a further 19 achieved Gold status for maintaining the highest standards for 3 years; meanwhile, 41 achieved Silver status and 74 Green.

Ross Barton, Operations Director of Stagecoach East, said: “As a bus operator, one of our core values is to ‘do the right thing’ and that means the safety of our staff and passengers is our number one priority, so I am extremely proud that such a huge number of our drivers have been recognised for their driving excellence.

“Being part of the GreenRoad Fleet Elite is a prestigious award for all bus drivers so a massive congratulations to all 188 drivers. What a fantastic achievement!”

Stagecoach East drivers have repeatedly been noted for their outstanding performance. Last week, Paul McCarthy won the prestigious Mick Capper Award after potentially saving the life of a member of the public who had suffered from a suspected heart-attack on his bus.