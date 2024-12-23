Sue Ryder brings together local community to Celebrate a Life
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life Bedfordshire event, held at Bedford School, provided an opportunity for attendees to remember cherished memories and pay tribute to people important to them.
The evening featured heartfelt readings and poignant poems shared by the staff and volunteers who deliver care to patients and their families. Music and dance performances were provided from the Click Arts Foundation Dance Squad, Susanna and Daniel Storey, Nicola Fountain and Adwoa Date-Bah.During a special moment of reflection attendees placed messages on the Sue Ryder tree of lights in a powerful and visual tribute to those whose lives were being celebrated.
Sarah Ashton, Fundraising Operations Officer at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice helped to organise the event.
Sarah shared her thoughts on the evening: “Our Celebrate a Life event was an uplifting and deeply moving occasion that brought our community together in a truly special way.
"It was heartwarming to see attendees share stories, memories, and moments of reflection, creating a beautiful atmosphere of connection and support. This event allowed us to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died, honouring their memories while offering comfort.
Suzanna Storey, Head of Wellbeing at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice said “On behalf of everyone at Sue Ryder, I want to thank all those who attended and made this event so meaningful. Your presence and shared stories truly created a powerful and memorable afternoon of love and remembrance."
For those who were unable to attend, there is still the chance to leave a personal dedication in memory of someone special on Sue Ryder’s online dedication wall at sueryder.org/dedication.
If you are grieving and need support, Sue Ryder offers a variety of free bereavement support services, including its weekly Grief Kind Spaces drop in group sessions, free video counselling with trained bereavement counsellors, a 24-hour online community, and a wealth of resources for people who are grieving or supporting someone through a bereavement.
To learn more, please visit our website sueryder.org/grief