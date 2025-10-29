Sue Ryder Hospice choir to bring heart and harmony to Celebrate a Life

Staff from Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice will be raising their voices this December as they prepare to perform at Celebrate a Life East of England, a special remembrance event hosted by the palliative care and bereavement support charity.

Taking place at Trinity Arts and Leisure, Bedford, on Thursday 4 December at 7.30pm, the event offers a safe, warm, and supportive space for families, friends, and the wider community to come together and honour loved ones who have died.

For the first time, the charity is holding a single Celebrate a Life remembrance event for the East of England, bringing people together from right across the region to reflect and remember as one community.

This year, the newly formed choir brings together a lively mix of staff from across the hospice, with lunchtime singing sessions already creating a joyful buzz throughout the building. The group will be joining forces with the well-established Alma Singers from Great Barford to share a moving selection of songs on the night.

Practice Educator, Nicola Fountain, helped bring everyone together. She shared her excitement:

“We had our first choir rehearsal in my office - everyone was so enthusiastic. We had four from housekeeping, one chef, two from the wellbeing team, a Senior Healthcare Assistant, a fundraiser, and myself. It’s been amazing to see so many different people come together through music.

“We’re singing four quite traditional songs with the Alma Singers and have chosen three for the St John’s Choir that are a bit more funky and upbeat. We wanted something that really reflects the energy and spirit of our team. I’m particularly looking forward to ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough!’”

Celebrate a Life East of England is open to everyone, regardless of where someone died or whether they were a Sue Ryder patient. Attendees will be invited to write a personal dedication to someone special and add their name to a dedication screen, while enjoying readings and live music.

Spaces are limited, so registration is encouraged. To register or find out more, visit sueryder.org/RememberEast or contact [email protected] / 01767 642424.