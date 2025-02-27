Sue Ryder launches spring clean appeal for pre-loved items and quality furniture

Sue Ryder, is urging the public to embrace the joy of Spring after a long Winter and get ‘spring cleaning’ to fund its expert end-of-life care and grief support.

The charity is hoping that people will feel motivated to clear the cobwebs by decluttering their winter wardrobes, purging their cupboards and taking the opportunity to donate any well-maintained furniture they have fallen out of love with.

All good quality stock donated will be turned into funds to help the charity be there when it matters for everyone approaching the end-of-life or dealing with grief.

Whether it’s a jumper that’s not your colour, a book you’ve already read or nik-naks that are gathering dust, simply deliver them to your local Sue Ryder shop. The charity hopes to receive quality clothes, household goods, bric-a-brac, books, toys as well as accessories and collectibles.

Sue Ryder’s Honorary Retail Volunteer, Bean the Cat, is urging the public to ‘Spring Clean’ and donate to help the charity fund its expert end-of-life care and grief support.

Similarly, donating furniture you no longer need could not be easier. Simply call or visit your local Sue Ryder shop to arrange a free collection or visit the charity’s website to arrange a hassle-free pick-up.

Sue Ryder can accept all types of furniture, from larger pieces such as wardrobes, sofas, beds and dining sets to smaller items, like bedside cabinets and side tables.

Commenting on the charity’s need for donations, Sue Ryder’s Senior Regional Manager, Anthony Barlow said;

“It’s really important that we don’t underestimate the impact that having a spring clear out and donating your pre-loved items can have. Sue Ryder supports people through the most difficult time of their lives and your contribution can directly help fund the care and support we offer. Whether that’s providing those receiving palliative care with home visits from Sue Ryder community nurses or ensuring that people struggling with grief get the vital support they need, we are there when it matters.

“Last year, we managed to raise over £100,000 through our Spring Clean donations appeal. This year, we would love to exceed that amount, making sure that your quality items don’t end up in landfill and that everyone experiencing grief or dealing with a terminal illness can access the care and support they need.”

Sue Ryder has almost 400 shops in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres across the UK, with money raised going towards its hospices, palliative care hubs and range of bereavement support, including an Online Community forum, Online Bereavement counselling and other resources.

To find out more about donating items to Sue Ryder, search ‘Sue Ryder shops’ to locate your nearest shop or visit sueryder.org/collection to arrange a furniture collection.