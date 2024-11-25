Sue Ryder launches ‘tree-mendous’ Christmas Treecycling scheme for residents

National healthcare and bereavement charity Sue Ryder is encouraging residents in and around Bedfordshire to make their ‘white Christmas’ a green one this year by recycling their real Christmas tree.

Whether you are out of time, transport or energy to dispose of your Christmas tree, by signing up to Sue Ryder’s Christmas Treecycling initiative residents can focus on putting the tinsel away while Sue Ryder’s fir-tastic volunteers collect your tree from your front door, front garden or driveway.

Real Christmas trees are 100% recyclable and can be turned into compost or wood chippings that can be spread over local parks or woodlands or turned into biofuel, so residents who choose the green scheme will not only be supporting Sue Ryder but will also be helping reduce landfill.

Sue Ryder’s team of volunteers will be ‘branching out’ to households in the MK40, MK41, MK42, MK43, MK44, MK45, PE19, SG18 and SG19 postcodes and will be collecting trees between 9-12 January 2025.

Last year Sue Ryder provided palliative care to thousands of families across the country, including those supported out of Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger. Sue Ryder's bereavement support includes an online community forum, free bereavement counselling service, personalised text support and Grief Kind Spaces in Keysoe, Moggerhanger and Milton Ernest, Bedfordshire.

Nick Burr, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice has shared what a difference Christmas Treecycling makes to Sue Ryder.

Nick said: “Last year our Christmas Treecycling service across the UK kept 7,199 trees out of landfill, helping to reduce the impact on the environment. The initiative also raised over £119,000 for Sue Ryder – enough to fund over 4,000 hours of expert and compassionate palliative care from our nurses, so that fewer patients need face death alone.

“By choosing to recycle your real tree with an optional donation to Sue Ryder, your Christmas tree could become the gift of expert care and support for seriously ill people and their loved ones.

“We’re encouraging residents in and around Bedfordshire to this year make the tree-mendous choice of an optional donation when you register for our Sue Ryder Christmas Treecycling service this year, because no one should face death or grief alone.”

This year’s Christmas Treecycling scheme is supported by Welch Group, Mint Construction, Solid Steel, AutoGlass, M&DH, Dunbia, Bartlett Tree Experts, Sherpa, HBC Logistics, GBRS Ltd and Shuttleworth Collection & Gardens.

Collection capacity for the eco-friendly initiative is limited, so book early to avoid disappointment. For more information and to secure your collection before midnight on 5 January 2025, visit www.sueryder.org/treebedfordshire.

Contact the fundraising team at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice with any queries on 01767 642412 or email: [email protected]