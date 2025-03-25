Swimathon Prize Draw

By Barara Hazell
Contributor
Published 25th Mar 2025, 18:24 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 09:01 BST
Rotary President Keith Austin presenting the Amazon Voucher for £100 to Madison Ford from Caldecote CE Academy PTFA team.placeholder image
Rotary President Keith Austin presenting the Amazon Voucher for £100 to Madison Ford from Caldecote CE Academy PTFA team.
On the 8th February Biggleswade Rotary Club held a Swimathon.

Every swimmer that takes part is put in a prize draw for an Amazon Voucher for £100.

This years winner was Madison Ford from Caldecote CE Academy PTFA team. She was being presented with the award at a Rotary Meeting by Keith Austin the President.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Biggleswade Rotary hold the Swimathon every year with the kind permission of Saxon Leisure and Sports Centre in Biggleswade.

The Rotary Club meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday evening of every month at Stratton House Hotel, London Road, Biggleswade SG18 8ED.

If you would like more information about Rotary call Helen 01767 686106 or email [email protected]

Related topics:London Road
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice