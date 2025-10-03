Thank you for saying ‘yes’: Oddfellows say a warm thank you
Local social groups like Albert Oddfellows are here to offer a friendly space where you can meet others, share some company, and have activities to look forward to.
If you weren’t able to join us this time, please don’t worry – there are many more opportunities ahead. In the coming weeks we’ve got a brunch at Rosso Lounge Biggleswade on Tuesday 7 October at 10:30am and a coffee morning at Hitchin Garden Centre on Thursday 16 October 10:30am, as well as other regular get-togethers in Hitchin, Dunstable and Stevenage.
If you’d like to come along, you’ll be made very welcome. You can get in touch with me on 07984 530 287 or by email at [email protected], and I’ll be happy to send you a diary of local events. You can also see what’s coming up at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.
We’d be delighted to meet you.
Samantha Johnson
Social Organiser, Albert Oddfellows