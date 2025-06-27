The Bedford College Group welcomes bpha as an Employer Partner

The Bedford College Group is proud to announce bpha as the newest member of its growing and influential Employer Partnership Scheme, a programme designed to give students real-world industry experience and apprenticeship opportunities while helping employers shape and support the workforce of the future.

bpha is a leading housing association based in Bedford, committed to delivering high-quality, energy-efficient, and affordable homes alongside excellent services and community support to more than 20,000 households. Its reach extends across the region, serving communities from Oxford to Cambridge.

As part of this dynamic new partnership, bpha is set to welcome apprentices from Bedford College, 11 students beginning their placements in September and a further 6 joining in January 2026. These apprenticeships span a wide range of vital roles, including property maintenance, painting and decorating, carpentry and joinery, electrical installation, fitted interiors, business administration, customer service, and HR support.

bpha has already demonstrated its active engagement with the Group’s wider employability agenda, having participated in the Women in Construction event in March and the Construction Careers Event in May.

From left to right: Lindsay Todd, Head of HR at bpha; Gina Bubbins, Director of Partnerships at The Bedford College Group; and Richard Hill, Chief Executive at bpha.

Gina Bubbins, Director of Partnerships at The Bedford College Group, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome bpha as an official partner. They are a perfect example of a forward-thinking, values-led employer investing in future talent to strengthen both their own workforce and the wider community. This collaboration offers an incredible range of opportunities for our students, from hands-on trade roles to professional services, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will bring.”

Richard Hill, CEO at bpha commented “We’re delighted to become an Employer Partner with Bedford College, working with them to help to raise awareness among students of the wide variety of career opportunities available at bpha.

The college will be a key partner in helping us to expand our apprenticeship programme. Over the next year we will be recruiting up to 20 apprenticeships which will enable us to provide more opportunities for local people.”The Employer Partnership Scheme is a key part of The Bedford College Group’s mission to bridge the gap between education and employment. By working closely with leading organisations like bpha, the Group helps ensure students are not only gaining qualifications, but also the practical experience, confidence and industry insight they need to succeed. In return, employers benefit from access to a pipeline of fresh talent equipped with the skills their industries demand.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to building brighter futures through education, training, and meaningful employment.

To find out more about bpha, visit https://www.bpha.org.uk/

For more information on the Employer Partnership Scheme or to get involved, please contact [email protected]