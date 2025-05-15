The Churchyard of St. Mary’s – A place of life

Religious machinations have led to the evolution of St Mary’s the Virgin church Henlow, but outside the churchyard has remained peaceful. Today, there are no employees, just a few volunteers who tend to it, enabling wildlife to prosper. The church, established in the 12th century as part of a grange, was demesne land of the Wardon Abbey, a Cistercian monastery.

Originally gifted to the medieval monastery Llanthony Priory, with the transaction confirmed by a Charter of King John in 1199. Following the dissolution of monasteries between 1536 – 1541 by Henry VIII, Catholic priories were seized and their wealth appropriated. The patronage of this church passed from the Vatican to the Crown, with the monarch as Supreme Head of the Church of England.

Frequent visitors to the churchyard, benefiting from the camouflaging mature trees, are black squirrels a sub-group of the grey squirrel, with genetics causing their dark pigmentation. They are largely concentrated in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Cambridgeshire in the UK, first recorded in Woburn in 1912. Chris Stebbings one of the volunteer gardeners commented “Yes they come here, there used to be one with a missing tail who was quite friendly, but I haven’t seen him for a while”.

Muntjacs are small secretive deer introduced from China in 1894, with some escaping from captivity in 1925. Now considered to be an invasive species, they have a diversified habitat, Chris Stebbings said “Yes the munkjacs can be a bit of a problem, they eat flowers left on graves, just the heads and leave the stems – they love roses and tulips. It’s best to place chrysanthemums; they don’t like them so much. But it’s also rabbits and squirrels that do this”.

St Marys, Chirchyard

Badgers, distinctive mammals from the Mustelidae family who live in ‘clans’, have also made their presence felt in the churchyard. Largely nocturnal, they live in networks of tunnels and chambers, called ‘setts’. They eat mainly earthworms but also small mammals including hedgehogs. Badgers use shallow pits called ‘latrines’ as their toilet, located away from their ‘setts’. Chris explained “We don’t have any setts, but we certainly have latrines”. It is widely accepted that Badgers are not responsible for the decline in hedgehog numbers by predation, as they have co-existed for thousands of years.

Moles, mammals with small eyes and no ears but digging claws, are also resident here, spending most of their life underground revealed only by their molehills. Often considered a nuisance by gardeners many are ‘dispatched’ by means of traps and gassing. Chris Stebbings said “The molehills can be a bit annoying and need raking, but killing is not an option, this is a churchyard”.

The churchyard provides a uniquely tolerant and accepting environment for wildlife, relatively busy in the day with school children and dog walkers, but at night tranquil. The attitude of those who care for the churchyard allows wildlife to flourish without persecution. It is comforting that this place is not just a site of graves, but also a place where new life exists.