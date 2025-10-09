“The most rewarding part is knowing we’ve done everything we can to make a patient’s final days peaceful and meaningful”

Shares Shamiso Mashonganyika, an Occupational Therapist at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

Shamiso, 37, from Northampton, is in her second year at the Moggerhanger-based hospice and brings warmth, adaptability, and a deep sense of purpose to her role. Originally drawn to midwifery, she chose occupational therapy “off the cuff” but quickly realised it was the perfect fit for her. “It was 100% the right decision,” she says.

"I was drawn to the role by the opportunity to build meaningful, one-to-one relationships with patients, helping them reach their goals and make choices that support their independence and wellbeing."

“Occupational therapy is about supporting an individual to be able to maintain their independence in any aspect of their life,” she added. “From personal care to meal preparation or adapting their environment to meet changing needs. But we also have to be adaptable and be able to have difficult conversations with patients and their families.

Shamiso finds genuine fulfilment in her role at Sue Ryder St John's Hospice.

“Sometimes, it’s no longer just about tasks or routines - it becomes about quality of life,” she says. “It’s about asking: where does this person want to be at the end of their life? Where do they want to be cared for? And how can we make that happen?”

Working in palliative care has challenged Shamiso to think creatively and compassionately. “Palliative care is very specialist, and you find you sometimes have to think outside the box,” she explains. “You pick up skills here that you wouldn’t get in a hospital setting.

“Sometimes it’s just sitting with a patient or family member - being present when it matters most.”

Her work can also include assessing home environments, recommending equipment, and ensuring patients can be safely cared for in their own homes. “The most rewarding part,” she says, “is knowing we’ve done everything we can to make their final days peaceful and meaningful.”

Teamwork plays an important part in Shamiso’s role. “We work holistically and support each other at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. The relationships we build make every day count."

When asked if she’d recommend occupational therapy as a career, Shamiso is quick to agree: “Absolutely! If you’re patient and open to learning new skills, I’d definitely recommend it.

“I find real fulfilment in this job.”

To find our more information about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, visit: www.sueryder.org/stjohns