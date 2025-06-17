The River Ivel is not safe for swimming warns Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

By Mami Amuah
Contributor
Published 17th Jun 2025, 11:06 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 11:16 BST
Members of the public are being warned not to swim in rivers during the hot weatherplaceholder image
Members of the public are being warned not to swim in rivers during the hot weather
With Summer approaching, we know people will find ways to cool off to help manage the heat. Although swimming is a great way of catching a break from the heat, we advise residents to completely avoid swimming in the River Ivel.

The Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service advises against swimming in open water, including rivers, during hot weather, as cold water shock can occur even when the air is warm. They also encourage people to follow water safety guidelines and to be aware of the risks, such as hidden hazards and the ability of cold water to become life-threatening quickly.

Though taking a dip in the river on a hot day is tempting and seems like great fun, we don’t want the fun to turn to tragedy as it has a couple of times in the past. At the Mill Pond in Sandy, the Town Council has provided a rescue ring, an emergency throwbag and rescue information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you see someone in trouble in water, call 999 and ask for the Fire Service for rivers, lakes and reservoirs. You should not be tempted to go in, while you wait for help to arrive, shout and encourage them to float on their back. You need to keep sight of the casualty to help the emergency services locate them quicker.

Related topics:Fire serviceTown Council
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice