The River Ivel is not safe for swimming warns Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
The Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service advises against swimming in open water, including rivers, during hot weather, as cold water shock can occur even when the air is warm. They also encourage people to follow water safety guidelines and to be aware of the risks, such as hidden hazards and the ability of cold water to become life-threatening quickly.
Though taking a dip in the river on a hot day is tempting and seems like great fun, we don’t want the fun to turn to tragedy as it has a couple of times in the past. At the Mill Pond in Sandy, the Town Council has provided a rescue ring, an emergency throwbag and rescue information.
If you see someone in trouble in water, call 999 and ask for the Fire Service for rivers, lakes and reservoirs. You should not be tempted to go in, while you wait for help to arrive, shout and encourage them to float on their back. You need to keep sight of the casualty to help the emergency services locate them quicker.