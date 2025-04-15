The sky’s the limit for Geoff’s 75th birthday fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This April, Bedfordshire resident Geoffrey Gaylor is marking a milestone birthday with a truly spectacular aerial challenge.

To celebrate turning 75, Geoff, a retired BT employee from Great Barford, will be marking the special day with a thrilling birthday skydive over Peterborough, raising funds for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, where he has been a dedicated volunteer since 2019.

On Friday, 18 April, Geoff will take to the skies at Sibson Aerodrome, joined by his son Rob and eldest daughter Caroline. Geoff will be strapped to an instructor for the tandem skydive, climbing to 13,000 feet before freefalling at an exhilarating 120 miles per hour. Despite not considering himself an "adventurous type," Geoff explained his motivation for taking part in this epic fundraiser.

He said: “I’m not typically adventurous! I have got a kayak - living in a riverside village – and I do a bit of cycling round the local area. My main hobby is actually playing the tuba in a brass band! But I like to stay active, keep my legs going and my weight in check.

Geoff presenting a cheque to Tori Ablard, Regional Head of Hospice Fundraising at Sue Ryder St John's Hospice.

“If you go back five years to 2020, my 70th birthday was wiped out by the first lockdown, so I always had it in the back of my mind that I’d do something a bit special for my 75th instead.

“About a year ago, my daughter did a skydive with a friend, and when I saw the photos and video, I thought, ‘That looks like fun and totally different!’ So here we are!”

Having worked for BT before retiring, Geoff’s role as a trustee for a local benevolent fund led him to get involved with Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, which offers palliative care and bereavement support services in nearly Moggerhanger. In subsequent years, Geoff’s volunteering role has expanded to encompass a variety of activities. From tin collecting and marshalling at events like Sue Ryder Starlight Hike, to helping with the hospice's annual Treecycling campaign, Geoff’s contributions have been invaluable.

Recalling his volunteer experiences, Geoff said: “I find volunteering really rewarding. I’ve always had a great time helping out, whether it’s tin collecting, marshalling, or treecycling. It’s good fun and gets me out and about while supporting a fantastic cause.”

Geoff enjoys kayaking in his spare time.

Reflecting on his why he chose to use his birthday adventure as a way of fundraising for the local charity, he shared: “I thought I could perhaps raise a few bob for charity. I set my target as £250 originally and it’s up to £315 already! Every little helps as they say.”

With the skydive only days away, Geoff’s excitement is building. He added: “I am looking forward to it. I suspect, when the day comes, there might be a bit of nervousness. It doesn’t seem like the most natural thing to be doing, but I’m sure it’ll be an amazing experience. The grandkids and a few family members will be there to watch me.”

Roisin Duggan, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said, "We’re blown away by Geoff’s ongoing support for the hospice, and can’t wait to hear all about his special birthday sky dive! His efforts will help us continue providing compassionate care to those in their final days, as well as much-needed support for their families.”

To donate to Geoff’s sky diving challenge, visit: justgiving.com/page/geoffrey-gaylor-1

To find out more about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, visit sueryder.org/stjohns