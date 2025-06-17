The tree surgeons have been to St. Mary's Church

The Church of St. Mary the Virgin, in Henlow dates back to the 12th century, originally part of a Cistercian monastery then becoming part of the Church of England under the realm of King Henry VIII. The churchyard trees, many quite elderly, play an important role given their beauty, habitat for wildlife and ability to absorb some carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Established native trees in particular provide flowers, fruits, bark and shelter. They create habitats for insects including moths, bees and butterflies, birds including nuthatches, jays and flycatchers, amphibians such as toads, and mammals such as bats, hedgehogs and dormice. Their bark and leaves also generates leaf mould which can sustain valuable insects such as stag beetles and fungi.

However they still require care and maintenance. Whilst respecting Tree Preservation Orders and Conservation Area status, which St. Mary’s does not have, the professional tree surgeons through trimming and pruning can support the health and safety of the trees.

Following inspection of the trees at St. Marys, the work necessary to ensure their continued health was identified. This regular maintenance prevents tree disease and promotes their growth, by removing dead or diseased material and allowing air circulation within the canopy.

The magnificent trees

Removing the damaged parts of the trees also reduces the hazard of falling branches, especially as the churchyard is used as a route by many children attending Henlow Church of England Academy.

A number of methods are used by tree surgeons including: pruning, the selective removal of branches. A further method is crown thinning, this is where selected branches are removed because they are dead, weak or crisscrossing, without changing the overall shape or size of the tree, in order that the tree crown remains evenly balanced. Another method employed by tree surgeons is crown lifting; this is where the lower branches are removed to the height of the crown base.

This clearance between the ground and the lower branches reduces the weight on the tree and allows light to pass through its remaining branches.

St.Mary’s very recently employed a local family run business called ‘Branching Out’, to undertake such work. This firm was established in 2010 and the parent owners have their three sons working for them. Their eldest son studied tree surgery at Bedford College, whose campus is at Shuttleworth.

The work has started

As well as supporting wildlife, trees can contribute a green space which assists with human mental health. Additionally trees provide shade and shelter from the environment. Trees contribute to soil fertility, where the reduction of their fallen leaves assist in moisture and nutrient retention.

In urban heat islands, where the proliferation of concrete and asphalt absorb heat during the day, radiating it at night, trees can help to keep things cool.

One of the volunteer gardeners, Chris Stebbings, commented that “They cleared up all the waste and were very careful when anyone was passing by”.

The churchyard trees are now restored to a healthy state, to be enjoyed for many years.