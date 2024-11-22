University celebrates Community Radio Award success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Radio LaB – the University of Bedfordshire’s community radio station – has won two bronze awards at this year’s Community Radio Awards, recognising student work on two special programmes, including coverage of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend Luton.

The station scooped third-place in the category of ‘Live Event or Outside Broadcast of the Year’ for its coverage of the festival, which saw student presenters chat with music stars and BBC presenter Greg James.

Radio LaB also won bronze for ‘Community Show of the Year’ in recognition of the Ampthill Past Memories project, where residents of the town shared their unique memories of the past.

Danielle Foley, a second-year Radio & Audio student, said: “The work experience at Big Weekend was such an incredible chance to get hands-on experience of the fast-paced radio world in a festival environment. It’s opened so many doors for me and I’m forever grateful. The awards experience this year has been a big motivation for us, too.”

Student presenter in Radio LaB

Radio LaB is no stranger to success at the Community Radio Awards. Last year, it took home two prizes for its work on a nine-hour varsity broadcast.

Terry Lee, Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio and Radio LaB co-ordinator, added: “A massive congratulations to all involved in the successful award entries this year. Radio LaB is student-led, on-air 24 hours a day, and responsible for a wide range of programming. It’s an achievement to train volunteers, work with partners and broadcast throughout the year – let alone being recognised for creating some of the best audio content in the country.”

