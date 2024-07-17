Watch as Sandy burlesque queens raises money for pride charity ‘Just Like Us’ with colourful photo shoot

In a heart-warming display of support and unity, the dancers came together to raise money for a pride charity through a colourful photo shoot. The Burlesque with Becky dancers, who regularly gather for classes and performances, decided to use their artistic talents to give back to the community during Pride month.

The group's initiative not only showcased their creativity and passion for dance but also highlighted their dedication to supporting important causes. Through their vibrant and theatrical photo shoot, the dancers were able to raise an impressive £137 for the pride charity, adding to the £210 they had previously raised for the Bedford Women's Centre.

The event not only served as a platform for the dancers to express themselves artistically but also as a means to contribute to the greater good. By donating the proceeds from the photo shoot to the pride charity, the group demonstrated their commitment to promoting inclusivity, acceptance, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The colourful photo shoot not only captured the essence of the Burlesque dancers' performances but also showcased their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Through their energetic and playful poses, the dancers exuded confidence and empowerment, sending a powerful message of acceptance and unity.

'Burlesque with Becky' meets with 2 classes on a Monday evening at Sandy Conservative Club and on a Wednesday morning at Tempsford Stuart Memorial Hall.

Burlesque with Becky is run by Rebecca Johnson who has been sharing her passion for burlesque for just over a year. She first started performing arts when she was just 9 years old and continued on through college. She attended the Centre for the Arts in Hitchin and has trained in dance, performance, and pole as well as having a natural flare for Burlesque and as a showgirl.

Speaking today, Becky said "I get quite emotional when I look out at my girls and see their sparkle coming through, the confidence building and them embracing who they are, allowing their bodies to move and enjoying it. It's a celebration of women and to be a part of that journey is incredible, I'm so lucky.

“The impact these classes have on them personally but also the newfound confidence that flows into other parts of their lives, work, relationships everything! It's a powerful thing - women supporting women, inspiring each other and cheering each other on."

Becky regularly hosts workshops and social events for her group and is available for hen party bookings.

You can find her on Google, Instagram and Facebook.

1 . Burlesque with Becky Becky aka Miss Angelica Demon who teaches the burlesque class Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Burlesque with Becky Lilith getting everyone rainbow ready Photo: submitted Photo Sales