We want more local community groups to apply for our grants

With the new financial year starting on April 1st 2025, Sandy Town Council would like to remind community groups, charities and non-profit organisations in Sandy to apply for grant funding to support initiatives that benefit the local community.

The Town Council hopes that its grants would support local groups to enhance community well-being, promote social inclusion, and improve local amenities.

Grants are available for a wide range of projects including environmental improvements, cultural activities, sports initiatives, and projects that provide direct support to vulnerable members of the community.

The Clerk of the Town Council, Mrs Nicola Sewell remarked: “Sandy Town Council is here to support local community groups as we feel they are the heartbeat of the community. Unfortunately, over the past few years, the number of grant applications we have received have dwindled and we are here to remind the local community that these grants are available for them. Whether you need funds to purchase wool for your knitting club or some support to implement a project, you are more than welcome to apply.”

We encourage residents to visit the Town Council website for more information and access to the application form. You can access all of this using this link: https://www.sandytowncouncil.gov.uk/the-council/what-we-do/community-grants.

All completed forms need to be returned either via email ([email protected]), by post or in-person to the council offices (10 Cambridge Road, Sandy SG19 1JE).

The applications are reviewed by the Policy, Finance and Resources (PF&R) Committee and you are welcome to attend the Committee meeting in support of your application. If you submit your application no less than 2 weeks before the next PF&R Committee meeting, your application will be considered at the meeting.

Please keep an eye out for the calendar of all Council meetings published on the website to keep yourself abreast. Here is the link: https://www.sandytowncouncil.gov.uk/sandy-diary-news/sandy-diary