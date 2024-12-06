A new schedule for bin collections over the Christmas and New Year period has been issued by Central Beds Council.

Residents are asked to ensure bins are out by 7am on the revised collection dates listed below:

> Monday 23 December will be collected on Saturday 21 December

> Tuesday 24 December will be collected on Monday 23 December

> Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Tuesday 24 December

> Thursday 26 December will be collected on Friday 27 December

> Friday 27 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December

> Monday 30 December – no change

> Tuesday 31 December – no change

> Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Thursday 2 January

> Thursday 2 January will be collected on Friday 3 January

> Friday 3 January will be collected on Saturday 4 January .

Regular bin collection services (general waste, recycling, and food waste) will resume on Monday, 6 January 2025.

Local Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) will be open daily, between 9am and 5pm, except on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day when they’re closed. On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, they will be open between 9am and 1pm.

Real Christmas trees will be collected for recycling from Monday 6 to Friday 17 January - place trees next to your recycling bin on your recycling collection day (not in any bin or bag). No other garden waste will be collected.

Trees should be under 6ft tall (183cm), with trunks no larger than three inches in diameter (8cm) and all decorations must be removed.

You can visit the council's website for more information.