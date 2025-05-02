Where to join events in Biggleswade area marking 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Communities across the Biggleswade area will come together next week for celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

In Biggleswade a VE Day 80th Anniversary Service will be held at the War Memorial in Market Square on Thursday, May 8.

The service will be led by the Rev Liz Oglesby-Elong, vicar of St Andrew’s Church.

Further plans include an unforgettable Victory Day celebration at Biggleswade Market Square on Saturday, July 5, between 12pm and 6pm. The event, hosted by the town council, is being organised to mark the joint 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day.

File photo of VE Day celebrations at Caldecote Lower School in 2015. Peter Chu dancing with Brian J in the background.

In Clifton four days of events marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, will be held from Thursday, May 8 to Sunday, May 11, courtesy of the Clifton Special Events Committee.

The anniversary will be honoured with a Beacon Lighting in Grange Street (by the duck pond) on May 8. Representatives from RAF Henlow, 2482 Henlow Sqn ATC, the RBL, and Chicksands and Henlow Military Wives Choir will attend, along with Bedfordshire Deputy Lieutenant Mrs Ruth M Lloyd.

The event begins at 7.30pm, with live 1940s style entertainment, food, drinks, and an information station about the Second World War. The beacon will be lit at 9.0pm.

A StrEat Party gets under way at the Playing Field from 4pm to 8pm, on May 9, offering a variety of street food, bar, human hamster balls and a bouncy castle. Tom Carradine will lead cockney sing-alongs at 6pm (children’s set) and 7.15pm (classic songs). Entry is free.

On Saturday, May 10, the Clifton VE80 Family Fun Day takes place from 2pm to 6pm on the Playing Field and in the Community Centre, with live entertainment, stalls, exhibits, and free rides for children wearing a Clifton VE80 badge.

Visitors from outside the village can purchase a badge for £5 so their child can enjoy unlimited activities. The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Camilla King, will be attending. Entry is free.

The celebrations conclude on Sunday, May 11, with a Commemorative Service at the War Memorial at 3pm, attended by Bedfordshire Deputy Lieutenant Colonel Leona Barr-Jones DL, representatives from RAF Henlow, 2482 Henlow Sqn ATC, the RBL and children from Clifton All Saints Academy and Samuel Whitbread Academy.

A parade to the church yard for the blessing of a community created poppy cascade, will follow with refreshments and children’s activities including a treasure hunt and zip-lining teddies from the church tower.

A spokesperson said: “These events are made possible by our dedicated volunteers, local sponsors, and phenomenal community support, which we call The Spirit of Clifton. More information is available at [email protected]“

Sandy commemorates 80 years of VE Day as follows:

> 9am – Flag Raising and Proclamation at Fayne’s Corner

> 7pm – Flag Raising and Proclamation at St Swithun’s Church

> 7.10pm – National Bell Ringing; 7.30pm – Church Service at St Swithun’s Church

> 8.40pm – Refreshments and exhibition at St Swithun’s Church

> 9pm – Gather at St Swithun’s Churchyard for Beacon Lighting at 9.15pm

Potton will play its part in celebrating VE Day 80 on May 8 in the Market Square as follows:

> 9am The VE Day 80 Proclamation by the Town Crier

> Ringing Out in Celebration will take place at 6.30pm at St Mary’s Church

> 9pm The VE Day 80 Proclamation by the Town Crier

> From 9.30pm The Beacon Lighting, VE Day 80 Tribute and singing of the hymn I Vow To Thee My Country by the town’s choirs

Other events include:

Biggleswade: VE Day book display and paper plate craft event with free entry on May 8.

Potton: Book display and proclamation outside the town council building at 9am.

Shefford: Medal Craft. May 10. Drop in from 10am for this free event.

