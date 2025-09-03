Wootton woman steps out at Starlight Hike in memory of beloved mum

A woman from Wootton will join hundreds of walkers at this year’s Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford to celebrate the life of someone special.

Beauty salon owner Maria Robertson, 47, is gearing up to take part in the popular charity event to honour the memory of her beloved mother, Carmela Aloia, who was cared for by Sue Ryder St John's Hospice in August 2024.

Maria, alongside her sister Selina Owens, children, and extended family, will light up the night with LED gear and flashing lights as they walk together as ‘Team Carmela’ to raise funds and keep Carmela’s legacy alive.

“We saw the flyer at the hospice while Mum was still with us and said, ‘We should do this.’ She knew we were planning to take part. She’d have loved it - and she’d be really proud of us,” said Maria.

Having retired from her banking career to care for her grandchildren, Carmela was a well-respected figure in her community in Putnoe, Bedford.

“Mum was straight-talking. No nonsense. But everyone loved her. Family was everything to her. Taking part in this walk feels like a positive way to honour her memory and raise funds for a cause close to our hearts,” added Maria.

The experience at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice left a lasting impact on the family. Following a stay in hospital, Carmela was transferred to the hospice for respite care while undergoing radiotherapy.

Maria explained: “At the hospice, she was comfortable, she was happy, and she was visited by all of us. The nurses went above and beyond – all the staff did.

“One night, a nurse even massaged her legs while she slept to ease her pain. That kind of care - it was just beautiful.

“Mum loved the gardens and the surroundings. It was so peaceful. At the end, there were about 25 people in her room when she died. All her closest friends and the family. We were all there,” Maria said.

Since Carmela’s cancer diagnosis, the family has been committed to fundraising. Their efforts have raised over £8,500 for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, with a goal of reaching £10,000 through the upcoming Starlight Hike.

“We’ve raised money before, but this felt different. We have seen where the money actually goes and who it helps. We saw the impact - we saw how much love and care Mum received. Everyone we've spoken to at the hospice has been amazing.”

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Bedford, kindly sponsored by Concept Event Solutions, takes place on the evening of Saturday 11 October 2025. Friends and families are invited to come together and walk either a 5k or 10k route through the beautiful Everard Meadow on the banks of the River Ouse.

The event begins at 5.30pm with live entertainment and an electrifying glow stick fitness dance session before setting off at 7pm along a star-lit route.

With cousins and children aged 6 to 11 joining the hike, Maria hopes this year’s event will be not just meaningful - but a fun experience for the whole family.

“It’ll be good. A chance for all of us to come together, do something positive, and raise awareness and money. We want to help however we can.”

To sign up, visit: sueryder.org/StarlightBedford or contact the fundraising team via email at [email protected] or call 01767 642412.

You can support Maria’s fundraising here:

Volunteer route marshals are needed to support Starlight Hike and help make the evening truly special. Get in touch with the fundraising team to find out more.