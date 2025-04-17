You can B&Q it at Biggleswade’s new store which opened its doors today
The team celebrated the launch with live music from the Gershwin Gang, activities for its first customers including a free plant and gift card, a visit from the Dulux dog, and a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by the mayor of Biggleswade, Councillor Mark Foster.
The new 52,000 square foot B&Q store has been refurbished with B&Q branding and products. It offers a wide range of home improvement essentials, along with a dedicated TradePoint counter tailored to meet the needs of trade professionals.
In addition to over 16,000 essential home improvement products, there’s a dedicated timber cutting service, B&Q’s popular Valspar paint mixing service, and a garden centre offering outdoor plants and gardening equipment.
Items in store are ready for click and collect from as little as 15 minutes and customers also have access to thousands of additional product lines through B&Q’s next-day Click & Collect service.
The new store employs 41 staff including 21 employees who transferred from Homebase. Twenty new roles were created by B&Q.
Richard Walgate, B&Q Regional Director for Central, said: “We are really happy to have opened our new Biggleswade store today, bringing our extensive range of B&Q and Tradepoint home improvement products and services to our new customers.
“It’s been a real team effort across the business to convert the ex-Homebase sites to the B&Q brand so quickly, and I’m really proud of everyone for making it happen. We can’t wait to welcome the local community into the store and help them with their DIY projects.”