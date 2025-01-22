Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Netflix’s next reality show W.A.G.s to Riches has arrived 👀

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix’s latest reality show is W.A.G.s to Riches.

It follows the women behind famous men - including athletes and rappers.

All eight episodes have dropped on January 22.

A brand new reality show has dropped on Netflix - and it is poised to grab your attention. W.A.G.s to Riches will take viewers inside the lives of the women behind famous athletes and rappers.

Joining the streamers line-up of flash shows like Selling Sunset, Selling Tampa and more. The new series arrived today (January 22) and has eight episodes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But you might be wondering who the cast are - and who they are or have dated? Here’s all you need to know:

What is W.A.G.s to Riches about?

On its Tudum website, Netflix explains: “As the saying goes, behind every great man is a great woman. But the dynamic group of wives and girlfriends of athletes and rappers in W.A.G.s to Riches aren’t just riding the coattails of their famous partners.

“The upcoming reality series will take a peek into their glamorous and drama-filled lives, as they balance the challenges of fame and relationships with their own personal ambition amid the often chaotic world of professional sports and music. Dating men in the public eye might tie these women together, but these W.A.G.s navigate their unique lives — from settling scores to handling side chicks — on their own terms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is in the cast of W.A.G.s to Riches?

The Netflix show has quite the cast - and even if you aren’t already familiar with the names, you soon will be. These are the women who star in the show:

Porsha Berto

Ashley Wheeler

Julz Goddard

Alexis Welch Stoudemire

Sharelle Rosado

Maranda Johnson

Lastonia Leviston

Sadé Vanessa

Keeta Hill

Who are the W.A.G.s cast dating or married to?

Keeta Hill

Keeta is married to current NFL star Tyreek Hill - they tied the knot in November 2023 and had their first child in 2024. She is also the sister of former player Kenny Vaccaro.

Porsha Berto

Porsha is the wife of professional boxer Andre Berto. He is a two-time former welterweight world champion.

W.A.G.s to Riches on Netflix | Netflix

Ashley Wheeler

Ashley is the wife of former NFL player Phillip Wheeler. He played for teams like Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins during his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julz Goddard

Known online as YesJulz, she is the ex-fiancee of NFL player Duke Riley. He plays for the Miami Dolphins.

Alexis Welch Stoudemire

Alexis is the ex-wife of former basketball player Amar'e Stoudemire. He played for the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks during his career.

Sharelle Rosado

Netflix viewers might recognise Sharelle from Selling Tampa. She was previously engaged to retired NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson - who played for teams like the Cincinnati Bengals.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

Maranda Johnson

Maranda is the on again/ off again girlfriend of rapper Kodak Black. He is known for tracks such as No Flockin’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lastonia Leviston

Lastonia is the ex-girlfriend of rapper Rick Ross - she is also the mother of his first child. Ross is known for tracks like Stay Schemin and Everyday Hustle.

Sadé Vanessa

Sadé is the fiancee of NFL player Robbie Chosen - who has also been known as Robbie Anderson and Chosen Anderson. He has played for teams like the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Are you planning to watch W.A.G.s to Riches? Let me know what you think: [email protected].