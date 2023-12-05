“We could all take a leaf out of their books,” says councillor

Pupils exploring their garden. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Five schools in and around Biggleswade have been recognised for their commitment to sustainability by Central Bedfordshire Council, and have been given Green Flags for their efforts.

The Green Flag is a symbol of excellence in environmental education and sustainable practices given out by the Eco-Schools Keep Britain Tidy environmental charity. Edward Peake Middle School in Biggleswade; Etonbury Academy in Arlesey and Fairfield Park Lower School were awarded a Green Flag with Distinction, while Haynes Lower School was awarded a Green Flag with Merit. Shefford Lower School received a Green Flag. They were among 21 flags handed out across Central Beds.

Nicola Burr from Edward Peake School, said: “Working on the Eco Schools programme has given us a great deal both as individuals and as a school. The students who attend Eco Club are passionate about our environment and really enjoy looking after it and finding out more about it. As a school, it is a wonderful programme to bring lots of elements together across the curriculum and across the school community."

Cllr Tracey Wye, executive member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience, said: “We should all be proud of the younger generation who have a responsibility to the environment that puts many adults to shame. Achieving these prestigious awards shows how dedicated pupils and staff are to taking action and enjoying the positive effects of living sustainably.

“We could all take a leaf out of their books.”

This past academic year, Central Bedfordshire Council gave schools advice from a dedicated sustainability officer. In May the Sustainability Team hosted an Eco-Schools Conference to showcase sustainable school practices across the Central Bedfordshire area. Applying for an Eco-Schools Green Flag is a way to celebrate and reward the ecological achievements of young people, demonstrating their hard work is appreciated and encouraging them to continue to engage with environmental issues.