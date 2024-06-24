‘Ambitious vision for children’ helps BEST Nursery achieve 'Good' Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BEST Nursery (Arlesey) has been rated Good in all areas in its latest Ofsted inspection.

The report, which followed a visit in May, highlighted the “ambitious vision” the nursery’s management team has for children and the successful implementation of the curriculum which enables those who attend to make good progress in their learning.

The inspector also noted how staff are encouraged to fulfil their aspirations of career development, which helps them to build a commitment to their roles and provide a stable and caring environment for children.

Lisa Pye, manager of the nursery, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST), said: “I am delighted with our inspection report and really pleased the hard work and dedication of our staff has been recognised.

BEST Nursery (Arlesey) manager Lisa Pye, left, and assistant manager Abbey McKenna

“The inspector said during her visit that she saw glimpses of Outstanding and this will certainly drive us on to keep providing the best environment, curriculum and development opportunities we can for our children.

“I would like to thank everyone who has played a part in this success and am very grateful for the incredible support from our families who have helped us to achieve this fantastic outcome.”

BEST Chief Executive Officer Dr Alan Lee said: “This is an excellent report, there is so much to celebrate! Particularly pleasing is the independence the children are developing, the kindness they show to each other and the ambition that staff have for all in their care.