Arlesey's Etonbury Academy celebrates GCSE results as 'achievement up in many subjects'

Year 11 students at Arlesey's Etonbury Academy are celebrating after GCSE and BTEC results were released yesterday (August 25).

The school, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST), is extremely proud as pupils received "a fantastic set of results, with achievement up in many subjects”.

Staff would like to say a special congratulations to Heidi Oestreicher who achieved the highest 'attainment 8' score possible – grade 9 in eight subjects.

GCSE results day at Etonbury Academy. Image: BEST.

Other notable individual performances included Finn Gibson, who achieved the highest progress score reaching on average 2.7 grades above his target.

Executive principal Ian Evason, said: “We congratulate each and every one of our brilliant cohort, who with these GCSE and BTEC results will now be moving on to a broad range of post-16 courses.

“We are so proud of the tremendous amount of hard work and effort our students have put into their studies; they did everything that we asked, revised hard and as a year group supported each other.

“There have been some exceptional achievements this year and it is also important to recognise that each of our wonderful Year 11 students are individuals who have run their own races and faced their own unique challenges but they have all remained determined to do the absolute best that they could be.”

GCSE results day at Etonbury Academy. Image: BEST.

Mr Evason added: “I would also like to thank all of the teachers who have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study.

“I am sure the students would join me in thanking the parents of our Year 11 cohort who have been brilliantly supportive of the students and school in these most turbulent of times.

"Well done to each and every Year 11 student and we wish you all of the very best of luck in your future studies and careers.”

GCSE results day at Etonbury Academy. Image: BEST.

BEST Chief Executive Officer Dr Alan Lee, said: “I am so pleased for all in the Etonbury community.

Throughout their GCSE studies our students have, time and again, shown terrific character meeting all challenges head-on.

“Staff and parents have been there every step of the way. Together, exceptional results have been achieved. I am tremendously proud and grateful and wish this wonderful group of young adults every success in the future.”