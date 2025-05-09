‘Autism Centre of Excellence’ officially opens at Stratton School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students with autism and related needs have told how a dedicated, inclusive space for them at Stratton School in Biggleswade has been helping them and their achievements in education.

Commissioned as part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s Special School Places Plan and within the authority’s commitment to improving local provision for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), Stratton School’s Autism Centre of Excellence (ACE) initially welcomed eight pupils in January, but with a capacity for 24 young people.

An official opening event, which included a ceremonial tree planting* marked an opportunity to bring together staff and community leaders to celebrate the centre’s success and the positive impact it is already having.

The ACE provides a safe and supportive environment where students can access tailored learning, structured support and specialist resources.

The centre has already helped young people to feel more confident, comfortable and able to engage fully in their learning.

One student said: “I like our mindful art experiences, the sensory room, the staff and some students. I like how they let me be myself.”

“The best thing about the ACE is I have the independence to make food in the kitchen area,” said another.

Another student said they like, “taking the wellbeing dog for a walk,” while another said, “I like the staff members,” and another said: “I am able to stim.”

Sam Farmer, Principal of Stratton School, said: “We’re really proud to open the Autism Centre of Excellence. It gives us a dedicated space where we can provide enhanced support for Neurodiverse students who need it. Seeing them grow in confidence and engage more fully in their learning is incredibly rewarding.

“I’d like to thank Central Bedfordshire Council and Meridian Trust for working closely with us and investing in this project. At Stratton School, our mission is to create an environment where every student feels valued, supported, and able to succeed – and with the ACE, we’re taking a significant step towards that goal.”

Cllr Steve Owen, Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive Member for Children’s Services and Community Safety, said: “The Autism Centre of Excellence is a shining example of what can be achieved when we put young people at the heart of education planning. It’s been inspiring to hear how the centre has already made a difference to students’ lives, helping them feel safe, supported and empowered to learn in ways that work for them.

“We are proud to support projects like this through our ongoing investment schools and in SEND provision – because every child deserves the right environment to thrive.”

Amy Wright, Meridian Trust’s Assistant Director of SENDV, said: “This centre builds on the strong autism support we already have across the Trust, including at Nene Park Academy and Lincroft Academy, where we’ve developed some really effective ways of working. Our team shares knowledge and practical strategies to help every Meridian Trust school create welcoming, supportive environments.

“Stratton School’s ACE is a wonderful example of how we’re putting that expertise into action, making sure neurodiverse learners have a wider range of provision to support them to thrive in mainstream schools. We are also very grateful to Central Bedfordshire Council for their ongoing partnership and investment, which has been vital in making this project a reality and ensuring local families have access to specialist education close to home.”

The ACE forms part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s broader programme of school changes in Biggleswade, including the transition from a three-tier to a two-tier system. These changes are designed to ensure local schools are equipped to meet growing demand and provide inclusive education for all. As part of the two-tier change, the Council is investing £32million to ensure schools in the Biggleswade area can have additional, improved, modern spaces to help inspire students to get the most out of their education.

Last year, the school, which is part of the Meridian Trust, transitioned from an upper school to a secondary and was remodelled to deliver a modern secondary school curriculum by creating a new computer suite and refurbished classrooms, to improve working areas for students. The sixth form area was also relocated into the old library to create a new common room and grab-and-go food facilities, while a new library was created in the atrium.

*The ceremonial tree planted to mark the official opening of the ACE was donated by local tree supplier, “allgrowth Ltd”, based in Sandy.