Back to School Lunchbox Guide: 7 Brain-Boosting Snacks

It's that time again, kids nationwide are heading back to school. And what better way to ensure they're getting the best nutrition during their school day than by packing them some brain-boosting snacks? Don't stress if you haven't shopped yet; there's still time to grab essentials. health expert Thomas Riley, breaks down his favourite nutritious choices to keep the little minds sharp all day long.

Dive into this list of 7 health-packed, energy-boosting snacks designed to enhance concentration, memory, and overall classroom performance. With these top picks, your children will be geared up and ready to shine academically.

Nutty Fruit Mix

Combine a handful each of almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and raisins. This blend fosters alertness with its proteins and good fats. It's the perfect snack to sustain a young scholar's energy and concentration throughout the day.

Peanut Butter Apple Bites

Create bite-sized balls from rolled oats, chopped apples, and peanut butter. These no-bake, quick treats are not just delectably sweet but also serve as memory and immunity boosters, making them ideal for those rigorous school days.

Berry Yogurt Cups

Start with a base of Greek yogurt and layer it with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and a hint of honey. This snack is a brain food powerhouse, rich in probiotics and antioxidants, designed to aid cognitive functions and keep young minds active.

Egg Snack Bites

Offer up hard-boiled eggs, halved and lightly sprinkled with salt. A rich source of protein and choline, these eggs bolster memory and focus, ensuring attentiveness throughout lessons.

Cheese & Turkey Wraps

Layer sliced turkey on a tortilla, add cheese, and a strip of avocado, then roll it up. This combination of serotonin-boosting turkey with cheese ensures prolonged concentration. The avocado serves as an added bonus for the brain!

Crunchy Chickpea Pops

For a delightful and crunchy alternative, oven-roast chickpeas with olive oil and a pinch of salt until they're crisp. They offer the protein and iron needed for consistent energy levels and a focused mindset.

Fruit & Cheese Skewers

Skewer together cubed cheese and pieces of grapes, strawberries, and melon. This engaging snack provides both vitamin C from the fruits and protein from the cheese, preparing young brains for a day filled with effective learning.