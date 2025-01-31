Battle of bright ideas as local student selected to compete in global Dragon’s Den style competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Based on the concept of the popular show the Dragon’s Den, the competition is called Perfect Pitch and encourages Year 11 to Year 13 students from OneSchool Global to develop and present an innovative new business plan.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OneSchool Global has a global network of 120 schools, including 24 in the UK, and 20 teams of five students from around the world, including Finley Morton from OneSchool Global Biggleswade, will compete for the best business idea in a truly global initiative.

At this stage of the competition, each team must develop a business idea or product and create a three-minute promotional video. The top seven teams will then progress to the final round with finalists announced in February. Finalists will then put forward their business ideas live via Zoom to a panel of established business leaders who will test out their pitch during a Q&A session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OneSchool Global is attended by children from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, and follows an innovative pedagogy, the ‘Learning to Learn’ framework, where students are supported by teachers to take ownership of their learning and develop the skills they need for self-direction.

Finley Morton, Year 12 at OneSchool Global Biggleswade

Speaking about the competition, Matthew Phillips, Global Head of Education at OneSchool Global, said:

“The Perfect Pitch competition encourages our students to think outside the box and develop innovative and creative business ideas that can have a real-world impact. This perfectly complements our approach to teaching by giving our students the opportunity to put their skills to use on a project that can contribute to the world outside of school, in a fun and collaborative environment.

“Just like in the show the Dragon’s Den, students will have to create a comprehensive business plan that sets out a monetary amount they are seeking in start-up capital in exchange for a percentage of their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want our students to broaden their horizons and know that they can accomplish anything they put their minds to, and Perfect Pitch is designed to support this. May the best idea win!”

OneSchool Global Biggleswade Perfect Pitch participant Finley said it is a great opportunity to get creative and test ideas in a supportive setting.

Finley Morton, Year 12 student at OneSchool Global Biggleswade, said:

“Taking part in the Global Perfect Pitch competition has been an incredible opportunity to develop essential skills for the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meeting and collaborating with students from different countries has broadened my outlook and shown me how teamwork and innovation come together in a global setting. It’s a privilege to be one of the selected participants, and I’m excited to apply everything I’ve learned to future career opportunities."