Bedfordshire Employment and Skills Academy joins forces with Sandy primary school to offer a taste of life in the classroom

The introductory course is free for those unemployed or receiving benefits
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 16:16 BST
The course is aimed at aspiring teaching or learning assistants. Image: Kelli TungayThe course is aimed at aspiring teaching or learning assistants. Image: Kelli Tungay
The course is aimed at aspiring teaching or learning assistants. Image: Kelli Tungay

Aspiring teaching assistants in Sandy are being offered a chance to experience life in the classroom.

Bedfordshire Employment and Skills Academy has partnered with Laburnum Primary School for introductory course which includes a voluntary placement at the school while completing a nationally recognised Level 2 qualification.

Starting on October 2, the course includes 13, three-hour sessions, a voluntary placement at the school for a minimum of three hours per week, and e-learning.

It aims to help participants, aged 10 and over, to develop their knowledge of how schools operate, the legislation that must be followed and how to support children’s development and learning in the classroom.

Experience isn’t necessary and participants will achieve a Level 1 Award in Employability Skills.

It is free to those unemployed, on benefits and/or earning less than £20,319. Otherwise, participants are requested to pay a maximum of £150 towards the course.

Those interested can complete an online enquiry form.