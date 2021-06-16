Bedfordshire teenager joins superyacht on the Mediterranean after completing course at Shuttleworth College near Biggleswade

An outdoor adventure student has the Mediterranean in his sights after qualifying from Shuttleworth College

In September, Alfie Wild, of Upper Caldecote will be heading off to the UK Sailing Academy (UKSA) to enrol in its Superyacht Cadetship and start an exciting career in the Mediterranean.

Alfie, who was 18 on Monday (June 14), says joining Shuttleworth College at 16 from school was the best decision he made - after some initial misgivings.

Alfie Wild

“The first time I went sailing I really didn’t like it, but since then it has now become my best skill within water sports and I’m now looking forward to life crewing on a superyacht," he said.

“This time next year my job duties on board a superyacht will include painting, fibreglass restoration, varnishing and polishing, carpentry and sanding, line maintenance, exterior maintenance, running water sports sessions and driving tenders.”